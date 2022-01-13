Kazakhstan Russia says its troops have begun withdrawing from Kazakhstan

According to Kazakh President Tokayev, the withdrawal will take no more than ten days. More than a hundred people died in the unrest in Kazakhstan.

Russia has begun withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan on Thursday, Russia’s defense ministry said. According to the Ministry of Defense, packing of the equipment for the aircraft has begun.

The President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev confirmed earlier that the withdrawal of Russian troops would begin on Thursday and last no more than ten days. According to Tokajev, the troops played a “very important role” in stabilizing the country.

At Russia’s request, the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO, sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan after protests in the country escalated into unrest.

Kazakhstan at least a hundred people died in the unrest and nearly 10,000 protesters were arrested.

The unrest began in the Mangistau region of western Kazakhstan as local liquefied petroleum gas prices rose at the turn of the year. The protests developed into a wider expression of dissatisfaction against, among others, the country’s president.

President Tokayev has accused the riots of attempting a coup and described the protesters as terrorists, among others.

It has been difficult to get an idea of ​​the protests in Kazakhstan, as the work of international journalists in the country was restricted and the protests were mainly based on information provided by the Kazakh administration. In addition, internet connections were down in the country for several days.