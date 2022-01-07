The Russian Defense said, “The peacekeeping forces (of the Collective Security Organization) along with the Kazakh security forces managed to take control of the Almaty airport.”

Russian General Igor Konashenkov said: “Almaty airport has been put under full control with Kazakh security forces.”

Konchenkov added that the organization’s forces stand side by side with Kazakh law enforcement officers, and they keep ensuring the law and order in Kazakhstan.

This city, located in the southeast of the country, is of great importance. In addition to being the largest city in the country, it is considered the economic capital.

The Collective Security Organization similar to the former Warsaw Pact had announced its intention earlier to send troops to Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, in response to the request of the country’s President Kassim Tokayev.

News reports stated that 2,500 of the organization’s soldiers have already arrived in Kazakhstan, to contribute to the suppression of protests in which dozens were killed and witnessed unprecedented acts of chaos, centered in Almaty.

Those forces would remain there for several days or weeks, and were given the right to use weapons in the event of an attack.

And media outlets reported that the clashes in the strategic city had eased after the arrival of these forces.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Tokayev, said that the city was attacked by about 20,000 “bandits”.

Demonstrations swept across the country of 19 million people this week to protest against the high prices of liquefied petroleum gas, which is widely used to fuel cars.

Although the demands were initially related to economic conditions, they soon raised political demands in these countries ruled by an iron fist.