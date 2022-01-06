Police said Thursday they killed “dozens” of protesters when they tried to break into administrative buildings in Kazakhstan, while a Russian-led alliance sent troops to help stabilize this central Asian country.

More than a thousand people turned out wounds in the riots of the last days, revealed on Thursday the Ministry of Health.

“Last night, extremist forces tried to break into administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local departments and police stations,” police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying. Interfax-Kazakhstan, TASS and Ria Novosti.

“Dozens of attackers were eliminated,” he added, specifying that the identifications were being carried out.

Long regarded as the most stable of the former Central Asian Soviet republics, Kazakhstan faces its worst crisis in decades after several days of protests over rising fuel prices that sparked unrest.

The growing altercations challenge the authoritarian regime of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev and generated international consternation, especially for his ally Moscow.

Given this, Russia and its allies announced on Thursday the dispatch of the first contingent of peacekeeping forces to help stabilize the situation in the country.

“A collective peacekeeping force from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period to stabilize and normalize the situation,” this military alliance reported in a statement released on Telegram by the spokesperson for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zajarova.

He indicated that the force includes military personnel from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which make up the CSTO along with Kazakhstan.

Support to stabilize

The statement did not specify how many soldiers would be sent, but noted that the Russian contingent includes members of the Air Force.

The main objective of the soldiers “will be the protection of important state and military installations and to assist the forces of law and order … in stabilizing the situation,” the statement added.

According to Azirbek, an “anti-terrorist” operation was being carried out in one of the neighborhoods of Almaty, the economic capital of the country, where the riots were most violent.

In the images disseminated by the media and social networks, shops looted and several administrative buildings attacked and burned in Almaty could be seen. Shots of automatic weapons were heard.

President Tokayev said “terrorists” were taking over buildings and infrastructure and engaging security forces with small arms.

According to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, cited by local press, at least eight members of the security forces were killed and 317 wounded.

For its part, the Ministry of Health reported on television more than a thousand injured, of which 62 were in intensive care.

The protests spread this week in the country of 19 million people over increases in the price of liquefied gas (LPG), used as fuel for vehicles in the west of the country.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Almaty and western Mangystau province claiming that the price increase is unfair given the large energy reserves of Kazakhstan, an oil and gas exporter.

On Wednesday, Tokayev tried to contain the unrest by sacking the government, led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, but the protests continued.

The government also announced that the state of emergency in force in the areas most affected by the protests would be extended to the entire country and will remain in effect until January 19.

The measure imposes a night curfew, restricts mobilization and prohibits mass gatherings.

AFP

