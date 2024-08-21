In response to Lukashenko’s criticism, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry called on Minsk to be objective

Belarus should objectively assess Kazakhstan’s position “in relation to current processes,” said Deputy Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Murat Nurtleu during a meeting with Belarusian Ambassador Pavel Utyupin. This was reported on website departments.

According to Nurtleu, Astana “pursues a balanced and peaceful foreign policy in accordance with the UN Charter and fundamental norms of international law” and is firmly convinced that “all disagreements between states should be resolved through political and diplomatic means,” and its foreign policy has proven its effectiveness.

This is how the Kazakh Foreign Ministry responded to criticism from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel that several post-Soviet countries “want to take something from Russia and give nothing in return.” He mentioned Kazakhstan, recalling that during the mass unrest in the republic in January 2022, the country turned to the CSTO for help.