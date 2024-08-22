Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Turns to UN Charter After Lukashenko’s Rebuke of Russia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu responded to the reproach of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko against the CIS countries for their dishonest attitude towards Russia.

During a meeting with Belarusian Ambassador Pavel Utyupin, Nurtleu called on Minsk to objectively assess Astana’s position “in relation to current processes.”

Related materials:

Kazakhstan declared the effectiveness of its foreign policy

As Nurtleu emphasized, Kazakhstan pursues a “balanced and peaceful foreign policy in accordance with the UN Charter and fundamental norms of international law.” Astana is firmly convinced that “all disagreements between states should be resolved through political and diplomatic means,” he emphasized.

In the current geopolitical conditions, the foreign policy course of the country developed by the head of state has proven its effectiveness. In this regard, the minister called on the Belarusian side to objectively assess Astana’s position regarding the ongoing processes Murat Nurtleu Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Related materials:

Lukashenko recalled how “something happened in Kazakhstan”

This is how the Kazakh Foreign Ministry responded to criticism from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who criticized the foreign policy of several post-Soviet republics in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel.

We (Belarus – note from “Lenta.ru”) let’s not start to dodge like some of our post-Soviet states: they want to take something from Russia and give nothing in return. (…) This won’t work. Let’s be together! The time is not far off when you will come to the same Russia and ask for support and help Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

In particular, Lukashenko recalled that when “something happened in Kazakhstan,” referring to the mass unrest in the republic in January 2022, the country turned for help “not to China, India or Pakistan,” but to Russia and Belarus.

In January 2022, Kazakhstan was engulfed in protests over rising prices for natural gas motor fuel, which soon escalated into mass riots. The Kazakh authorities declared the protesters terrorists. Later, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev staged a massive reshuffle in the country’s government.