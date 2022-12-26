Kazakh Foreign Minister Tleuberdi vows not to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions

Kazakhstan will not impose sanctions against Russia following the example of Western countries, but it will not help or circumvent them. About it on the air of the Japanese TV channel NHK Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

According to the minister, the economies of Moscow and Astana are closely related, and therefore the restrictions will harm the well-being of Kazakh citizens in the first place.

At the same time, he called Kazakhstan’s refusal to help violate the restrictions of third countries one of the principles of its economic policy, promising to strictly adhere to this rule in the future.

Earlier, President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Kazakh authorities want to strengthen and expand partnership with the United States. He wished that the development of relations between Astana and Washington would acquire a strategic character.