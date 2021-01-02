On January 2, the head of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a law on the ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty in the republic, the press service of the head of state said.

Note that the countries that have adopted the protocol commit themselves not to use the death penalty and to make efforts to abolish it. The only exception is the use of capital punishment in wartime.

Recall that Tokayev said that his country will join the protocol, in his video speech at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that the signing of the document “is a continuation of the course towards a gradual narrowing of the scope of the death penalty and the humanization of criminal legislation.”

We add that a moratorium on the death penalty was introduced in Kazakhstan in 2003 until the issue of its abolition was resolved.