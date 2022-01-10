Kazakhstan Putin: Russia will not accept “color revolutions” in Kazakhstan, Tokayev accuses unrest as coup attempt

According to Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, Russian troops are leaving the country “soon”. According to Putin, the troops will be in Kazakhstan “for a limited time.”

Kazakhstan president Kasym-Zhomart Tokajev has blamed the country’s unrest in recent days as a “coup attempt”. Tokajev also said that the forces of the Russian-led CIS Collective Security Organization, KTSJ or CSTO, would soon leave the country. However, he did not specify the time.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said Russia on Monday for a “limited time,” according to AFP and Reuters news agency. Putin said CSTO forces had prevented armed groups from destabilizing Kazakhstan. He noted that the troops would leave when their mission was over.

At the same time, Putin accused Kazakhstan of being subjected to “international terrorism” and that “external and internal actors” have taken advantage of Kazakhstan’s unrest.

Putin said Russia will not accept “color revolutions” in the region.

Russian troops, i.e. the so-called Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers, traveled to Kazakhstan last week to provide military assistance to the president to quell protests.

Researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy, specializing in Russian foreign policy Jyri Lavikainen last week, HS estimated that CSTO troops had been sent to Kazakhstan, as the deployment of an international organization would give a more internal impression.

The United States, among others, has said it is monitoring the forces.

Read more: Russian soldiers were flown to Kazakhstan on behalf of a little-known organization – what is it about?

Read more: The United States wonders why Kazakhstan called on Russian troops for help – “It is sometimes difficult to get them to leave,” warns Secretary of State Blinken

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International estimates that the protests that have begun to rise in local LPG prices are due to widespread violations of citizens’ fundamental rights.

At least 164 people have died in protests and nearly 8,000 have been arrested, according to the country’s authorities.

On Friday, President Tokayev rejected calls for talks with protesters. Instead, he assured that the “armed bandits” would be destroyed and authorized his troops to shoot deadly without warning.

It has been difficult to get a picture of the protests in Kazakhstan due to the limited work of international journalists in the country. As a result, the protests have mainly provided information provided by the Kazakh administration.

Internet connections were in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, as well as in several other cities last week across.

Now the internet seems to have started operating again in Almaty after a five-day shutdown, according to a correspondent for the news agency AFP.

NetBlocks, which monitors internet outages, also says that the internet seems to have recovered quite widely throughout Kazakhstan. The internet had been out in Almaty since Wednesday at a time when widespread unrest and protests were being seen in the city. At the same time, the disconnection of the Internet hampered the flow of information from the country.