The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan proposes to suspend the resumption of flights with other countries from October 5 due to the worsening situation with COVID-19 in the world, reports TASS…

According to the head of the ministry Aleksey Tsoi, it is also proposed not to increase the number of flights to countries where flights are already allowed. And to some states, in particular Turkey, it was proposed to reduce the number of flights.

In addition, for those arriving from the states of the so-called second category, which includes some European countries, as well as Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a number of mandatory requirements can be established – thermometry, questionnaires, provision current certificate of absence of coronavirus.

Tsoi explained that if passengers do not have such a certificate, then they are proposed to be sent to a quarantine hospital for laboratory testing for COVID-19.

Kazakhstan has begun to gradually resume passenger air transportation to some countries since June.

Earlier it was reported that more than a million people died from the coronavirus in the world. In total, about 33 million people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.