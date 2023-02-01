The Ministry of Trade of Kazakhstan proposed a project to close the trade mission in Russia

The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan proposed to close the trade representation of the republic in Russia. The corresponding document was submitted for public discussion and posted on portal bills.

We are talking about the liquidation of the state institution “Trade Representation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.”

The grounds for the decision include the order of the Prime Minister of the Republic dated January 24, 2023 No. 12-11 / B-70, the contents of which are not disclosed. Public discussions of the project will be held in the next two weeks, until February 15.