In Kazakhstan on Monday, January 10, 18 international flights will not take place, 34 – will be performed in a regular mode. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic.

It is noted that 14 flights from the airports of Almaty and Aktau to Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Tashkent, Moscow, Kiev, Urgench have been canceled. At the same time, 15 flights will take place between Aktau, Shymkent, Turkestan, Aktobe and Dubai, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tashkent, Phuket.

19 flights are planned from Nur-Sultan to Moscow, Dubai, Warsaw, Frankfurt, Tashkent, Istanbul, Phuket. In addition, four flights to Frankfurt and Yekaterinburg have been canceled, the ministry added.

In total, according to the Ministry of Industry of Kazakhstan, 193 both domestic and international flights are planned on Monday. At the same time, it is specified that 102 of them were canceled mainly due to the fact that the air harbor in Almaty does not function.

Air Astana and Fly Arystan will operate 134 flights, SCAT – 37, Qazaq Air – 22, the ministry said.

A day earlier, on Sunday, it was reported about the cancellation of 29 flights, while, according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, it was planned to make 38 flights in normal mode.

It was reported that flights between the Kazakh capital and Moscow, Zhukovsky and Istanbul were canceled that day.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that the Almaty airport would not work until January 10. You can only fly out and arrive in the country through the airport in Nur-Sultan.

At the same time, the Russian airline Aeroflot has closed the sale of tickets for flights from Russia to Kazakhstan with a departure date until January 20, as well as tickets from Kazakhstan to Russia until January 21.

It was reported on January 6 about the suspension of the operation of airports in the cities of Alma-Ata, Aktau and Aktobe, as well as the fact that all the nearest flights from the capital’s airport “Nursultan Nazarbayev” to Almaty were canceled. Later that day, the Khabar 24 TV channel reported that the airport in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe had resumed its normal operation. Also, air traffic was partially restored to Nur-Sultan. So, on January 9, Russians arrived from the Kazakh capital and talked about a stop in the regions of the unrest-ridden country.

On January 7, Russian peacekeepers, together with Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, took full control of the Alma-Ata airport, which had previously been destroyed by rioters.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

Later it became known about 16 security officials who died during the protests in the republic. Two of them were beheaded. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors: more than 10 doctors were injured.

The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. According to him, the bandits who caused the riots have undergone serious training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus and Russia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat …

Peacekeepers were sent to the republic for a limited period of time. Thus, the Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in Kazakhstan. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in the country, as well as peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan. The CSTO forces help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.