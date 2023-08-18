Friday, August 18, 2023
Kazakhstan | One person died in a mine fire, four people are missing

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
The search for the four miners continues.

One a miner died and four people are missing after a fire broke out in a coal mine of steel giant Arcelor Mittal in Kazakhstan on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

The company announced this in its publication on Friday in the bulletin. According to the company, the search for the four miners continues.

There were 227 workers in the mine when the fire broke out. 222 of them managed to be rescued from underground.

Arcelor Mittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and ore mines in Kazakhstan.

