Kazakhstan News agencies: Russian-led troops withdraw completely from Kazakhstan

The security organization CSTO sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan. The retreat began about a week ago.

Russian troops from the CSTO-led security organization have completed their withdrawal from Kazakhstan, Russian news agencies report. According to news agencies, the Russian lieutenant general who led the operation reported the matter Andrei Serdyukov.

The soldiers began the retreat less than a week ago on Thursday.

The Russian ministry said in a statement that the last troops had flown four military planes from the capital, Nur-Sultan, and the country’s largest city, Almaty.

CIS countries at the request of the president of Kazakhstan, the collective security organization CSTO sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan after protests in the country escalated into unrest in early January.

More than 200 people died and nearly 10,000 protesters were arrested in Kazakhstan in the aftermath of the LPG rises.

President Kasym-Zhomart Tokajev has accused the riots of attempting a coup and called the protesters terrorists, among others.

It has been difficult to get an idea of ​​the protests in Kazakhstan, as the work of international journalists in the country was restricted and the information was mainly provided by the Kazakh administration. In addition, the internet was broken for several days.