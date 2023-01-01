Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

The well-known Russian hardliner Igor Girkin. © Twitter/Screenshot/@Gerashchenko_en

Kazakhstan is actually considered an ally of Russia. In the background of the Ukraine war, however, this idea has changed. A Russian hardliner now sees the danger of a new front.

Munich – Unusual things happened in Kazakhstan after the outbreak of the Ukraine war. The May 9 military parade marking Russia’s Victory Day was scrapped, while symbols of Russian propaganda — such as the infamous “Z” symbol — were banned. The independence of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics was not recognized. For a country considered a traditional Russian ally, the express departure from Russia came as a huge surprise.

The well-known Russian hardliner and militia commander Igor Girkin now apparently expects a military conflict with Kazakhstan. Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko posted a video of Girkin on Twitter. In it he comments on the situation and emphasizes: “Kazakhstan is still another front for us that could break out at any moment.”

Russian hardliner warns of clash with Kazakhstan – and accuses “Russophobia”.

In the video, Girkin emphasizes that in the current state, the country will of course not attack Russia, but the “contradictions” in Kazakhstan still exist. He is likely referring to the Kazakh actions that caused displeasure in Moscow. Girkin is concerned: “Kazakhstan is openly heading towards the camp of our enemies and opponents.”

And this process, according to the Russian hardliner, will progress very quickly. As early as next year, he predicts, the ex-Soviet state would have ranked among Russia’s enemies. He also warned that military battles on the Russian-Kazakh border would not be ruled out. He also accused Kazakhstan of “Russophobia”.

Putin’s ambassador to Kazakhstan threatened Kazakhstan with attack – journalist reacted promptly

Girkin’s statements are similar to the statement by the Russian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Aleksej Borodavkin, that there are “Nazis” in Kazakhstan and that they will intervene there if necessary. The Kazakh journalist Arman Shuraew reacted to this with sharp words. “Listen, your capability for military operations is broken, Borodavkin, and so is your boss Putin,” the journalist said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“For nine months you have been beaten by the brave Ukrainians and God forbid you decide to come to us for an easy victory,” Shuraev warned, adding: “You will not get an easy victory and the whole Kazakh steppe will be covered in the corpses of your recruits.” Russia’s propaganda is itself responsible for “Russophobia” in Kazakhstan, he said.

Ex-Soviet state Moldova breaks away from Russia – Sandu does not want to talk to the “aggressor state”.

Russia’s relations with another ex-Soviet state, Moldova, are also currently at a low point. Moldovan President Maia Sandu spoke about threats from Russia against the country. At the beginning of her tenure, it was emphasized that she wanted “constructive relations” with Moscow, she said, according to the Ukrainian newspaper Ukraine Pravda.

Now, however, this is not possible: “What kind of relationship can we have with an aggressor and state that kills its neighbors?” She strictly rejected possible meetings with Russian representatives. “I have nothing to discuss with an aggressor state,” Sandu said. (bb)