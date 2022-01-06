New clashes occurred on Thursday in Almaty, the main city of

Kazakhstan, after the arrival of troops led by Russia to help the government end the riots that have already left dozens dead and hundreds arrested.

The detonations of shots were heard in the central area of ​​the city, the day after an outbreak of violence, with buildings government burned and looted of shops, said a journalist from the AFP.

The mobilization began on Sunday as a protest against the increase in the price of gas in this former Soviet republic in central Asia, rich in hydrocarbons.

Saule, a 58-year-old protester who requested anonymity, said there were clashes near the presidential residence between protesters and police, who fired bullets. “We saw dead people,” he told the AFP.

Price limit

The riots have killed “dozens” of protesters, according to police, while more than 1,000 people were injured and about 400 are hospitalized, 62 of them in intensive care, indicated the Ministry of Health.

According to the government, cited by Russian agencies, 18 members of the security forces were killed and 748 wounded. Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev asked for help to combat what he called an uprising of “terrorist groups”, which he accused of having received “training abroad”.

Neighboring Russia and its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced the dispatch of the first contingent of a “collective peacekeeping force” to Kazakhstan and the first troops arrived on Thursday.

To try to tackle the crisis, the government announced that it would impose a limit on fuel prices that will be in effect for 180 days. This is the largest mobilization in decades in this country that has been ruled since 1989 to 2019 by Nursultán Nazarbayev, considered the mentor of the current president. Tokayev tried to calm the situation by announcing the resignation of the cabinet, to no avail.

View of a Russian war vehicle that will be deployed in Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / AFP

Communication disturbances

The government imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency. Communications are disturbed and there is a blockage of mobile signals, as well as cuts to the internet and various messaging services.

The Central Bank spokeswoman, Oljassa Ramazanova, announced the suspension of the work of all financial institutions in the country.

The airports of Almaty, Aktobe and Aktau and the capital Nursultan have remained without operating since the cancellation of the flights on Wednesday.

As a result of the chaos, the price of uranium, of which Kazakhstan is one of the world’s leading producers, rose sharply, and the prices of domestic companies plummeted on the London Stock Exchange.

The country is a hub for Bitcoin mining, an activity that is also experiencing a sharp decline. The 81-year-old former president Nazarbayev is the target of protesters’ outrage and in many protests the slogan “Get the old man out!” Is heard, in reference to his influence on politics.

Riots in Kazakhstan.

The United States calls for a ‘peaceful’ solution

The European Union (EU) expressed “concern” about the situation and the United States called a “peaceful” solution.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged all parties to “refrain from violence.” Kazakhstan, a country where there is little tolerance for opposition, is a key ally of Russia, but it also seeks to have fluid relations with the West and with China.

It is a major oil and gas exporter, which is why it has signed contracts with energy giants such as Chevron of the United States. But many opponents denounce rampant corruption that monopolizes the country’s resources, where the average salary is less than 600 dollars (530 euros).

AFP

