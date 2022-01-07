Kazakhstan’s President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered his security forces to “shoot to kill without warning” protesters, whom he called “terrorists”, if they resist law enforcement officials. Anti-government protests that started over soaring fuel prices have wreaked havoc in the country since the weekend.

Scenes of violence continued after Russian-led alliance “peacekeeping” troops arrived in the country. According to authorities, dozens of protesters were killed, as well as 18 police and security agents. More than 3,000 people have already been detained, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Authorities assured this Friday morning that the situation was under control, including in Almaty, the country’s largest city and center of unrest. However, there are reports that shootings continue in the city.

Internet services have been virtually unavailable since Wednesday. According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, connectivity in Kazakhstan is at about 5% of normal this Friday.

In recent days, protesters have invaded and torched government buildings in several cities in the oil-producing country and for a moment occupied the Almaty airport. The international press reports that, this Friday, hundreds of protesters are gathered in two cities in the west of the country. There were also sporadic events with up to 3,000 participants in other cities.

Tokayev refuses dialogue

“I gave the order to the police and the army to shoot to kill without warning,” the Kazakh president said in an address to the nation, in addition to stressing that he will not dialogue “with armed and prepared bandits, both local and foreign.”

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Yomart Tokayev, 7 January | EFE/EPA/KAZAKH PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE

Tokayev also stated that “terrorists continue to damage state and private property” and “use their weapons against citizens”.

“From abroad, we hear appeals to the parties to talk for a peaceful solution. What nonsense! How can you have conversations with criminals and murderers?”, he asked.

“The combatants have not surrendered their weapons, are continuing to commit crimes or are preparing to commit new crimes. The fight against them must be carried out to the end. Those who do not surrender will be eliminated,” he warned.

Tokayev used the occasion to criticize Kazakhstan’s security services, which failed to foresee the possibility of the current crisis. “It is extremely important to understand why the State fell asleep and did not notice the clandestine preparation of terrorist attacks and the combatants’ ‘sleeping cells’,” he said.

“We found that we don’t have enough special troops, special means and special police equipment. We will solve this problem urgently,” he emphasized.

According to Tokayev, the protesters’ actions “showed the existence of a precise plan against military, administrative and social installations” as well as “precise coordination of their actions, high military preparedness and cruelty to animals”.

“In addition to the fighters, there were specialists ready to carry out ideological sabotage,” he added.

The president of Kazakhstan praised the swift response of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC), a military alliance of six former Soviet republics, which responded positively to his request to send troops to help resolve the political crisis.

“I offer special words of thanks to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. He reacted very quickly and, above all, with a warm sense of camaraderie to my request,” he declared.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian peacekeeping forces were guarding Almaty airport and other points in the city. The defense alliance claimed that a total of 2,500 troops were deployed.

Tokayev also thanked the leaders of China, Uzbekistan and Turkey, as well as the UN and other international organizations.

On the other hand, he criticized the “instigating role” of the independent press and some foreign politicians, whom he accused of “feeling above the law and considering that they have the right to get together and talk about whatever they want.”

“The irresponsible actions of these pitiful activists distract the police from fulfilling their primary responsibilities. They are sometimes subject to violence and abuse,” he added.