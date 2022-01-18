Kazakhstan Kazakhstan’s ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev appears for the first time since the riots

In his video greeting, the “People’s Leader” said he was “on leave” in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan Ex-president led for 30 years Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, appeared in public for the first time in nearly three weeks on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has seen a popular uprising and its defeat, which, according to official figures, has claimed 225 lives.

About ten thousand protesters have been arrested in protests that began on the second day of January across the country. Nazarbayev’s successor, the current president of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev suppressed violent protests with the help of Russian special forces he called for help.

According to experts, political protests that began with fuel price increases quickly turned into an elite power struggle in which the Nazarbayev clan eventually disappeared and some of his family members and allies fled the country.

Rumors Nazarbayev’s exile or death have been on the move for more than two weeks. After the 2019 presidential election, Nazarbayev remained the lifelong chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. He called himself Elbasy, or “the leader of the country”.

Nazarbayev was last seen in public in St. Petersburg at a meeting of Ivy countries on December 28 and 29. He participated in the closed negotiations at that time with his successor Tokajev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with.

Nazarbayev press secretary Aidos Ukibay released a tweet on Tuesday with a link to a Youtube video of Nazarbayev appearing at his desk in front of four Kazakh flags.

The Eternal Director said he was “on leave” in the capital, Nur-Sultan. All the internal controversies of the elite he absolutely denied.

“President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has full power,” Nazarbiev said. “There is no conflict between the elites.”

“I am now on a well-deserved leave of absence in the capital of Kazakhstan, and I have not gone anywhere,” Nazarbayev said, referring to the protests afterwards: “This tragedy has become a lesson for all of us and who is to blame for the persecution and murder.”