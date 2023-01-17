Kazakhstan | Kazakhstan is changing the conditions for Russians to stay in the country

As recently as September, Kazakhstan welcomed Russian men who had fled a partial business crackdown with open arms. Now it tightens the conditions for staying in the country.

Kazakhstan will no longer allow Russian citizens to stay in the country longer than three months, reports Reuters. The new regulations will enter into force on January 26.

Russians have previously been able to extend their stay in the country indefinitely by leaving every three months and returning immediately.

Now Russians must leave the country for at least 90 days after a three-month stay, Reuters reports.

Russian after the partial launch of the movement in September, Kazakhstan became one of the most popular countries of escape for Russian men who did not want to participate in the war. According to Reuters, tens of thousands of them arrived in the country last year.

News site Medusa including in September the president of Kazakhstan Kasym-Žomart Tokaev welcomed them with open arms. He stated that it was their job to ensure the safety of these people in a hopeless situation.

According to Reuters, the large number of immigrants has caused problems for Kazakhstan. Among other things, it has worsened inflation, which rose to 20 percent last year.

Kazakhstan has been both economically and militarily dependent on Russia, but Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has distanced Kazakhstan’s relations with the Kremlin.

Kazakhstan has shown no support for the Russian invasion, and the country did not hold Victory Day celebrations last May, which were considered symbolically significant.

However, President Tokayev has continued to communicate with Russia.

The Kremlin’s intelligence department according to the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Tokayev last discussed cooperation in the energy sector at the beginning of January.

