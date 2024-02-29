Kazakhstan | Kazakhstan enters a new era when the central and eastern parts of the country change time zones

Kazakhstan moves from two time zones to only one.

About Kazakhstan, with a population of 19 million, will change the time zone in a large part of the country starting Friday night, reports the news agency Reuters. Kazakhs have been warned that the change could cause disruption.

Kazakhstan has previously been divided into two time zones, with the western parts of the country being one hour behind the central and eastern parts of the country.

After the change that will take effect on Friday, all regions of Kazakhstan will move to the time zone of the western parts of the country. This means that, for example, in Astana, the capital of the country, the clocks will be turned back one hour on Friday at midnight local time.

The oil industry, which is important to Kazakhstan's economy, is mainly located in the western parts of the country. According to Reuters, the change in the time zone in the eastern and central parts of the country is not likely to cause disruptions to the oil industry.

Kazakhstan is a country about 3,000 kilometers wide, whose neighboring countries are, for example, Russia and China.