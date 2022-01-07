Kazakhstan Kazakh president claims calm after dozens dead – Russian troops in country for second day

“Constitutional order has mostly been restored,” Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev says.

Kazakhstan president Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev claimed early Friday morning that “constitutional order has mostly been restored,” his office told news agencies Reuters and AFP.

However, according to the president, “terrorists” still use weapons and “destroy the property of citizens”. He said security force operations would continue until the “militants” were “completely destroyed.”

The president is said to be giving more information in a televised speech later Friday.

Ministry of the Interior said in a separate press release that 26 “armed criminals have been eliminated” and more than 3,000 have been arrested. 18 members of the police and the National Guard have been killed.

Authorities in Almaty, the country’s largest city, said 748 police and members of the National Guard were injured. The number of injured protesters is counted in the thousands.

Friday morning Several armored vehicles and soldiers were seen in Almaty’s central square, Reuters reports. About a hundred soldiers were seen in the second square. At least early in the morning, the mood in these squares seemed calmer than on a chaotic Thursday.

For example According to The Guardian administrative buildings were broken into and set on fire in Almaty on Thursday. The president’s apartment was reportedly completely burnt down. Robbery was also said to have been common.

Internet and telephone connections were cut across much of the country on Thursday and banking connections were not working reliably. However, state television was able to continue broadcasting its own version of events.

Later on Thursday, military vehicles were seen on the streets of Almaty and an “anti-terrorist operation” was said to be underway.

On Thursday night, authorities said they had returned control of all of Almaty’s administration buildings.

Demonstrations began over the weekend in the western oil city of Žanaozen near the Caspian coast. The reason was the rise in the price of LPG used as fuel for cars.

“There is a lot of oil industry in the area, and protests have stemmed from inequality there,” a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Kristiina Silvan told Helsingin Sanomat.

“There are a lot of migrant workers and they are paid better than Kazakhs, and the food is expensive because it is imported from elsewhere. The region produces wealth, but wealth does not stay there, export revenues go to the state treasury. ”

Demonstrations spread rapidly around the country. On Tuesday, thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of Almaty. Now it was no longer just a question of the price of liquefied petroleum gas.

“The protests are a sign of dissatisfaction with kleptocracy and corruption and are the main cause of the protests. Kazakhstan is a rich country with a lot of oil and gas, but the benefits are reaped by a small economic elite, ”Silvan told HS.

President According to Tokajev, thousands of protesters around the country are “terrorists trained abroad”. However, there is no evidence of this.

Tokayev declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning, when the authorities’ harsh grips had also contributed to the increase in protester violence.

He granted his resignation to the country’s government and also to the head of the country’s security committee Nursultan Nazarbajeville.

Nazarbayev led the country for about 30 years until he stepped down as president in 2019 and continued on the Security Committee. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has often praised Nazarbayev but has taken a cooler view of Tokajev.

Later on Wednesday, however, Tokayev asked the Russian-led military alliance ODKB, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, for help.

According to Russia’s state news agency Ria Novost, planes carrying Russian soldiers had landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

After the Russians, troops from Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were also promised, the news agency said. The total number of troops was planned to be about 2,500 soldiers.

According to the Tokajev regime, soldiers called in from abroad would not have been involved in fighting or “eliminating militants” by Friday morning.

According to the administration, troops from Russia and other countries will be in the country for a “limited time” mainly to ensure the security of strategic targets

The United States foreign minister Antony Blinken called the Kazakh Foreign Minister on Thursday Mukhtar Tleuberdille and called for a peaceful resolution of the situation and respect for media freedoms, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price said.

The United States warns Russian troops arriving in Kazakhstan to take control of Kazakh institutions.

Price said on Thursday that his country and the world are also monitoring possible human rights violations.

Finland Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston (green) says Finland is following the situation in Kazakhstan with concern and urges all parties to refrain from violence.

According to Haavisto, human rights and media freedom must be respected. Negotiations are the only way out of the situation, he adds.

Finland The embassy in Kazakhstan has instructed Finns in the country to follow the instructions of the authorities and to contact the Foreign Ministry’s emergency service in an emergency.

“People in the country are being urged to be careful and avoid the crowds,” the Facebook update said on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry updated its travel recommendation on Thursday and urged to avoid unnecessary travel to Kazakhstan.

