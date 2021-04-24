Kazakhstan announced that it has joined the list of countries producing vaccines against the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) through the (QazVac) vaccine. In a statement, Kazakh President Kasim Jomart Tokayev said that the first batch of the (Kazvak) vaccine had been sent to several regions of the country and he expected the start of vaccination operations with it the day after tomorrow.

A statement of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yrali Tuganov as saying: “The first 50 thousand doses of the QazVac vaccine will be distributed to pharmacies for delivery to all regions of the country, while the next batch will be produced containing 50 thousand other doses during next May, as part of the targeted plans to intensify The production of the vaccine to between 500 and 600 thousand doses per month in the future.

On his part, Consulo Zakaria, Director General of the Research Institute for Biosafety Problems in Kazakhstan, said: “The Kazakhstan vaccine was 100% effective in the first phase of clinical trials and 96% in the second phase of it and can be stored at temperatures ranging between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, which is easy to transport. And store it for up to one year in a special refrigerant.

It is worth noting that the total number of cases infected with the epidemic in Kazakhstan reached 300,733 cases, with the death of 3512 cases, while about 257,278 people recovered. The vaccination against the Corona virus began on the first of last February in Kazakhstan using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and the number of vaccinated people reached 823,498 with the first dose of the injection and 132,603 ​​people with the two doses.