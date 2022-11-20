Monday, November 21, 2022
Kazakhstan | In the criticized presidential elections in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev consolidates his power

November 20, 2022
The European Security and Cooperation Organization OSCE, which observes the elections, has previously criticized the election’s candidate list.

in Central Asia Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on Sunday. According to a door-to-door survey for the state media, the sitting president Kasym-Žomart Tokayev the percentage of support would be over 82 percent.

The election was called by Tokayev, who ended the protests by force, and announced in September that he would seek a mandate from the people for his power in new elections. Tokayev’s effort to consolidate his power seemed certain in advance, as some opposition candidates have been prevented from running and those who have been nominated are unknown to the general public.

At the beginning of January, about 230 people died and almost 10,000 protesters were arrested in the unrest that started with the LPG price increases. At the request of President Tokayev, the forces of the Russian-led CSTO security organization also arrived to secure the order.

