The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, together with regional authorities, from February 1, must ensure the readiness of republican medical institutions for the start of vaccination of the country’s population with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The relevant instructions were given by Prime Minister Askar Mamin during the first meeting of the updated government on Tuesday, January 19.

“Today, the most important task is to organize mass vaccination of the population,” he quotes. press service Kazakh government.

It is noted that at the moment the Kazakhstani vaccine QazCovid-in is undergoing phase III clinical trials and its preliminary effectiveness is 96%. In parallel with this, the Russian “Sputnik V” is being certified and a biopharmaceutical plant is being built to produce vaccines with the GMP standard.

In turn, the head of the Republican Ministry of Health, Alexei Tsoi, during a government meeting also announced plans to start inoculating Kazakh citizens with the Russian coronavirus vaccine from February 1.

According to him, on Tuesday it is planned to sign an agreement for the supply of the first batch of “Sputnik V” between the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). We are talking about 20 thousand doses of the vaccine.

After that, already on January 20, the department plans to issue permits for a one-time import of the drug and send letters to SK-Pharmacia for the purchase of Sputnik V by special order.

Tsoi specified that vaccination of the population of the republic will take place in several stages, taking into account the receipt of the drug. So, at the first stage, it is planned to vaccinate doctors of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, intensive care units and an emergency room, as well as employees of sanitary and epidemiological services.

At the second stage of vaccination against coronavirus in the country, university and school teachers will be vaccinated, and after that people with chronic diseases and a number of other categories will be vaccinated. In total, by the end of 2021, the authorities plan to vaccinate up to 6 million Kazakhstanis from infection.

At the end of December last year, it was reported that the Kazakh authorities plan to register in the country the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” from January 26 to February 11, 2021.

On December 21, production of Sputnik V began in Kazakhstan. It is planned to produce 2 million doses of vaccine on the basis of the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. An agreement on cooperation in registration and production of Sputnik V between RDIF and the Kazakh Ministry of Health was signed earlier this month.

Sputnik V is the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and in the world. She was registered on 11 August. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The drug has shown high efficiency and safety.

