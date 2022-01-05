The President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokayev, accepted the resignation of the government of the country on Wednesday and appointed an interim prime minister after intense protests provoked by a sharp increase in the price of liquefied gas, used by many Kazakhs to fuel their vehicles .

The protests, which have been taking place for three days, have already left around 100 police officers injured.

More than 1,000 protesters invaded this Wednesday the headquarters of the Almaty city hall, the largest city in the former Soviet republic. According to the “Interfax-Kazakhstan” news agency, flames and thick smoke can be seen from the building’s second-floor windows, as protesters surround it and shout slogans like “Forward, Kazakhstan”.

Armed with batons, the protesters forced the building’s security officers to retreat to nearby streets and stripped several of them with shields and bulletproof vests.

In addition, according to local sources, the office of the Public Ministry is on fire, as are 30 vehicles, both police and private.

The Kazakh president says he intends to “act firm” as the protests intensify. “As president, I am obligated to protect the security and peace of our citizens and to be concerned about the integrity of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Tokayev declared a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Almaty and the capital, Nursultan, to try to contain the protests.

Internet services are cut off across much of the country, and mobile phone services have limitations. International press correspondents in the country report that messaging apps are not available, as are the websites of several independent newspapers, which appear to have been blocked.

Hours earlier, the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan reported that a group of more than 300 young people was heading towards the seat of government. The police chief described the group as “extremists and radicals”.

Police began a containment operation and detonated several grenades, but were unable to contain the protest.

In the city of Aktobe, in the west of the Eurasian country, protesters also managed to break into the city hall, which was besieged by more than 1,000 people, according to Kazakh media.

In the northern city of Kostanai, dozens of people gathered in front of the municipal administration headquarters, but police managed to prevent an invasion.

In Petropavl, also in the north, police dispersed about 50 protesters who also went to the headquarters of the local city hall.

President promises reforms

In order to curb the unrest, Tokayev ordered the implementation of state regulation on the price of essential goods, including liquefied gas, gasoline and diesel, for 180 days.

He also imposed a ceiling on the increase in the prices of community services in the same period and raised the need to study the possibility of subsidizing the rent of houses for the most vulnerable sectors of the population.

Tokayev also announced on Wednesday that he would soon present new proposals to politically transform the country and acknowledged reports of “dead and wounded” in clashes, although without providing numbers.

In a message to the nation broadcast by the state television channel Khabar 24, the Kazakh president also said that there was a “high level of organization” of the people involved in the riots that led to the invasion and the burning of the Almaty city hall.

“The high degree of organization of these bandits is striking. It is impressive. This attests to a highly organized plan of action by financially motivated conspirators,” he declared.

“There are dead and wounded,” added the head of state, without giving numbers.

He also denounced that “crowds of bandits” raped women, ransacked stores and attacked military personnel and humiliated them, forcing them to walk naked through the streets.

“The situation is a threat to the security of all Almaty residents. And we cannot tolerate it. In addition to Almaty, the situation is tense in other regions, and that is why I have imposed a state of emergency,” he emphasized.

Tokayev explained that, starting today, he will take over the leadership of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, which was headed by former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“As head of state and, as of today, president of the Security Council, I intend to act with the utmost determination,” he warned.

Tokayev stressed that he will remain in Almaty under any circumstances, something he defined as his “constitutional obligation”.

Although Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation this morning and proposed several measures to curb protests against rising gas prices, riots continued to occur in several Kazakh cities and were particularly violent in Almaty, where more than 500 people were injured, according to local authorities.