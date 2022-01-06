Kazakhstan is receiving the assistance requested by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from the Russian-led military alliance CSTO. Tokayev had asked the alliance of Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Belarus for military assistance in response to the ‘terrorist threat’ he said his country faces.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, who is also chairman of the CSTO, said through Russian media that “peace troops” will be sent to Kazakhstan, according to Reuters news agency. It is not yet clear how many soldiers will be going and when.

In recent days there have been large-scale protests in Kazakhstan against the doubling of the price of LPG and government policies. Several public buildings were stormed and destroyed or occupied. Protesters have also taken over Almaty airport, the country’s largest city with about 1.8 million inhabitants.

The Kazakh interior ministry said on Wednesday that eight police and security officers have been killed in the protests so far. Also, 317 officers and officers were allegedly injured, but those figures cannot be independently confirmed.

It is not known how many victims there are among the protesters. It is difficult to get information because the internet has been blocked and the mobile telephone network has largely been shut down.