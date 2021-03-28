ELEVEN OF FRANCE

There is one certainty and two theories. The certainty is that Mbappé, who today had to redeem himself after his criticism against Ukraine, goes to the bench. And the theories, antonyms: it may be due to a normal chapter of rotations (Deschamps has changed the whole team except Lloris and Griezmann), or a discontent from the coach after his poor performance. Of course, it is surprising that, if they are rotations, in them between Kylian and not Griezmann.

Be that as it may, France B enters the scene: it was Varane, Kimpembe, Kanté, Coman, Giroud … To give place to Lenglet, Pogba (who was being a substitute), Lemar, Dembélé or Martial, among others. I repeat: only Lloris and Griezmann remain with respect to the disaster (1-1) against Ukraine.

France lineup: Lloris; Dubois, Zouma, Lenglet, Digne; Ndombélé, Pogba; Dembélé, Griezmann, Lemar; and Martial.