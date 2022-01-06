Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Haavisto: Finland is following the situation in Kazakhstan with concern

According to Haavisto, human rights and media freedom must be respected.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) says Finland is following the situation in Kazakhstan with concern and urges all parties to refrain from violence.

According to Haavisto, human rights and media freedom must be respected. Negotiations are the only way out of the situation, he adds.

Haavisto commented on the matter in English in a post published on the Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account in the suite.

Protests have begun over rising fuel prices have escalated into life-threatening clashes.

Finland the embassy in Kazakhstan has in turn instructed On Facebook Finns to follow the instructions of the local authorities and, in the event of an emergency, contact the Foreign Ministry’s emergency service. The embassy said in an update released on Wednesday that the state of emergency in Kazakhstan due to the protests had expanded to the capital, Nur-Sultan, and communications have also been cut off in Nur-Sultan.

The embassy had previously urged Finns traveling in Kazakhstan to be careful and avoid crowds due to the internal situation in the country.

“There have been protests in western Kazakhstan in recent days over rising gas prices. The protests have spread to other cities as well, ”the embassy wrote.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Travel information is in early December and calls for special caution and avoidance of protests.