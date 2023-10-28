At least 11 people have died in a fire that broke out in a mine in Kazakhstan belonging to the steel giant ArcelorMittal. Local officials reported it, giving the first information on the tragedy.

“A fire broke out in the Kostenko mine, causing the death of 11 people, while 18 injured people with varying degrees of injury were transported to hospital,” the regional authorities said in a statement.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaïev on Saturday ordered his government to «end investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtaou», after this new fatal accident at a site of the Kazakh branch of the global steel giant. According to the latest report provided by ArcelorMittal, 16 miners died in the fire that broke out in the Kostenko mine in Karaganda, in the center of the Central Asian country rich in natural resources.

On this latest tragedy it was added: «Of the 252 miners present at the time of the tragedy, 205 were brought to the surface», we read in the note. The fire broke out near the city of Karaganda, an industrial region in central Kazakhstan. This is the second fatal accident in two months at an ArcelorMittal site, after five miners were killed in an accident in August at one of the group’s Kazakh mines.