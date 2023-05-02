Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Kazakhstan | Fire at the gas plant, four workers hospitalized due to burns

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2023
in World Europe
The fire broke out at the factory of a Kazakh-Chinese company when an internal gas pipe was being repaired.

In Kazakh a fire broke out in the gas processing plant on Monday, reports news agency Reuters.

The fire broke out in the western parts of the country in the Žanažol gas field. The local authorities and the company developing the field told about it on Tuesday.

The fire happened at the factory of CNPC Aktobemunaigas, jointly owned by Kazakhstan and China.

According to the regional administration, four employees have been taken to the hospital due to serious burns, and the fire was still extinguished on Tuesday.

However, CNPC Aktobemunaigas claimed that the fire had already been extinguished and production at the plant was continuing. According to the company, the fire started when the factory’s internal gas pipe was being repaired.

The Žanažol plant is the country’s largest producer of LPG. LPG is used, for example, for heating or as a fuel in traffic.

