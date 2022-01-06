Kazakhstan, dozens of protesters killed and thousands injured: Russia intervenes

“Dozens” of protesters were killed by police in Kazakhstan overnight, as they continued violent protests all over the country. This was announced by the Kazakh police themselves. “Last night the extremist forces tried to storm the administrative buildings and the Almaty Police Department, as well as local police departments and posts, “said a police spokesman, quoted by Interfax-Kazakhstan, Tass et Ria Novosti.

Over a thousand people, on the other hand, were injured, according to reports from the Nur-Sultan Health Ministry. In detail, 400 injured were hospitalized, 62 of them in intensive care.

The first Russian troops sent to “stabilize” the country following the riots. This was reported by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow. The Russian military is being transported to Kazakhstan by air and the contingent already landed has started operations.

Armed rioters surrounded two hospitals of the Kazakh city of Almaty, hindering the transit of the wounded. This was reported by the state television of Nur-Sultan. According to the official media, the “terrorists” are using civilians as “human shields”, which is “complicating” the operations to restore order.

Kazakhstan, Csto: “Disorders linked to interventions from abroad”

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow, believes the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan is “in part due to an intervention from abroad“. This is what we read in a statement of the alliance published on the website of the Kremlin. There Csto includes, in addition to Russia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The organization announced its decision to send “peacekeeping forces” for “a limited period of time with theobjective of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in the country“in the face of” threats to national security and the sovereignty of Kazakhstan “, caused” in part by interventions from abroad “. .