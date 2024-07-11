Owners of Russian securities asked to withdraw them from Kazakhstan due to sanctions

Depository Kazakhstan has called on owners of Russian securities to withdraw them from the country by August 10. This became known from a mailing with a recommendation from the country’s depository on Thursday, July 11.

The deadlines for withdrawing securities specified in the document directly refer to Washington’s sanctions imposed on June 12 against the National Settlement Depository (NSD) and the Moscow Exchange.

“The letter sent by JSC Central Securities Depository to individual depositors is due to the introduction of blocking sanctions by the United States against the National Settlement Depository. The letter from the Central Depository specifies a deadline of August 10,” the organization’s press service confirmed this information.

Kazakhstan supported US sanctions, although they were not mandatory

Kazakhstan’s depository chose to support the US sanctions against the Moscow Exchange, although the restrictions were not binding on the country. Pen & Paper Bar Association Partner Kira Vinokurova assumedthat Astana’s decision was influenced by a request from the European depository Euroclear, with which the Central Depository of Kazakhstan has established a bridge.

Based on the wording of the message, it can be assumed that the Central Depository is rather warning its clients that transactions involving the NSD will be limited after August 10 Kira VinokurovaPartner at Pen & Paper Law Firm

The specialist noted that Euroclear could have sent similar demands to its other partners who may be holders of Russian securities. Vinokurova did not rule out that if brokers fail to comply with the depository’s request on time, the Russian securities remaining in the accounts could be frozen.

Moscow warns Kazakhstan of problems after withdrawing its securities

The demand of the Kazakhstan Central Depository to withdraw Russian securities will cause problems for Astana, said State Duma deputy Nikolai Arefyev.

According to him, the voids freed from Russian securities will need to be filled. At the same time, the withdrawn assets will need to be quickly invested in something, since otherwise they will be frozen in the same way as the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation in Western countries.

“Kazakhstan’s economy will suffer. If assets are withdrawn, then these voids will have to be filled with something. So this is a blow not only to Russia, but also to Kazakhstan itself,” the deputy expressed confidence.

Earlier, the Central Bank spoke about the significance of sanctions against the Moscow Exchange in the issue of exchanging blocked assets. According to the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina, the sanctions do not affect this in any way.