Kazakhstan Dead, alive, in China, Kyrgyzstan, under house arrest – Where has Nursultan Nazarbayev ruled Kazakhstan for decades?

12.1. 19:34

Kazakhstan the unrest that began ten days ago has claimed at least another hundred lives and nearly ten thousand people have been arrested, according to Wednesday’s data. On Wednesday, it seemed clear that the president Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has survived the crisis as a winner.

Tokayev announced on Wednesday that he had appointed an incumbent government led by the former Minister of Finance Alihan Smailov. At the same time, the president said Russian troops who had arrived a week ago would leave the country on Thursday.

At the same time, Tokayev outlined a reform program that would be funded by forcing the country’s resource-rich oligarchs to invest in a new development fund, Reuters reports.

Tokajev became president in 2019 after his predecessor, Kazakhstan, ruled for three decades Nursultan Nazarbayev as a favorite. Nazarbayev himself retired as the lifelong leader of the Security Council.

Tokajev announced last Wednesday, the fourth day of the protest, that Nazarbayev had resigned.

Nasarbayev himself said nothing. He was last seen in public at the end of December when he attended a meeting of Ivy leaders in St. Petersburg. According to media reports, Nasarbayev, Tokayev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin negotiated behind closed doors at the time as part of Putin’s meetings with leaders in neighboring countries.

Nazarbayev’s press secretary has always assured that Nazarbayev is in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, the former Astana. Former adviser to Nazarbayev Jermuhamet Yertysbayev told the television channel Dozhin in an interview on Tuesday after talking to his follower on the phone on Monday. This had assured that Nazarbayev was still in the capital.

Official allegations have led many to believe that Tokayev has placed his predecessor under house arrest or that Nazarbayev, 81, has died. She was reported to have covid-19 disease the other summer and underwent back surgery years ago. Nazarbayev’s possible cancer has long been rumored.

There have been rumors of “Elbasyn,” the country’s father, fleeing abroad for more than a week. The wildest allegation was made by a Russian veteran journalist familiar with the events in Kazakhstan Andrei Karaulov On its Youtube channel last weekend.

According to him, Nazarbayev traveled from St. Petersburg directly to the island of Hainan for treatment by Chinese doctors and is still there. The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied the allegation on Wednesday.

There are other possibilities, as according to international air traffic monitoring data, the business aircraft used by the Nazarbayev family and the surrounding area have flown extensively within Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Europe.

Russian military aircraft, on the other hand, have moved briskly between Kazakhstan and Russia. Their return flights may have taken people seeking to leave the country.

In the first rumors broke out after protests erupted that Nazarayev had fled to Kyrgyzstan. However, the only one who seems to have fled there quite certainly is Nazarbayev’s little brother Bolat Nazarbayev, 69.

Kazakh news site 24kg on Wednesday released information confirmed by border authorities that Bulat Nazarbayev crossed the border on January 6 by car. However, according to the site, the ancestor’s brother continued his journey from Manas Airport to Dubai.

According to Russian data, others would have fled to Dubai: Nazarbayev’s clan brother, billionaire Kairat Satybaldy would have been arrested in Dubai, according to this information. The authorities have not confirmed the information.

Read more: Russian historian links Kazakh unrest to clan power struggles and systematic recruitment of protesters

Business planes used by the Nazarbayev family have also been seen in Switzerland and Britain, according to a website investigating citizen journalism. Bellingcat.

The Bombardier Challenger 604 flew from Nur-Sultan to Geneva last Tuesday. The next day, a Bombardier Global 6,000 plane flew from Nur-Sultan to Farnborough Airport in London.

Money Nazarbayev’s inner circle is enough.

With Nazarbayev’s first daughter Dariga Nazarbayevilla is a $ 140 million rural mansion and $ 214 million apartment building in London, Radio Free Europe more than a year ago. With Nursultan Nazarbayev’s son-in-law Timur Kulibayevilla has over one hundred million property holdings in the UK.

With the ex-president’s middle daughter Dinara Kulibajevilla and this Timur man has two luxury villas on the shores of Lake Geneva.

According to Radio Free Europe, Timur Kulibayev received tens of millions of euros for the construction of a gas pipeline from Central Asia to China alone.

Real estate holdings by the Nazarbayev family extend to the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy and the United States. First daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva has been a member of the Kazakh Parliament since 2004 but not a news agency Interfaxine appeared in the lower house session on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan is by far the richest of the Central Asian republics. In addition to the state-owned oil company, its oil fields are lined with oil giants from the United States, Russia and China. The country has been raising direct investment from 120 countries since independence in the Soviet Union.

On gas production, ex-president’s son-in-law Timur Kulibayev has sat on the board of Russian gas giant Gazprom. The state-owned Kazatomprom is the world’s largest producer of uranium.

“Thanks to Nazarbayev, a number of highly lucrative companies have been born in our country and at the same time a number of very prosperous people, even by international standards,” President Tokayev said in a speech to Parliament on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“I think it is time for them to pay their debts to the people of Kazakhstan and help the people in a systematic way.”