Kazakhstan calls on Russia and Ukraine to resolve conflict peacefully

In connection with the situation in the Kursk region, the authorities of Kazakhstan are calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, reports TASS.

He noted that Kazakhstan has always advocated for resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means and emphasized the need for all countries to comply with the UN Charter, which clearly establishes the principle of territorial integrity of states. Smadiyarov added that Astana welcomes any efforts by the international community aimed at constructively finding mutually acceptable solutions.