The head of the Ministry of Defense Zhaksylykov called Kazakhstan one of the most reliable allies in the CSTO

In the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kazakhstan is “one of the most reliable comrades, friends and allies.” This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Ruslan Zhaksylykov, reports TASS.

He recalled that this year Belarus will complete its chairmanship within the CSTO, transferring it to Kazakhstan. The head of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) also added that at a meeting to be held on November 22, representatives of the organization’s member countries will sum up the results of joint activities for the current year and outline the main tasks for the next one.

In September, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, denied information that the republic and Armenia were discussing leaving the CSTO. According to him, such information “most likely does not correspond to reality.”