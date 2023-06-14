Kazakhstan banned the import of Russian kerosene and jet fuel from June 14 to July 14

Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) introduced a monthly convention ban on the transportation of kerosene and jet fuel from all stations of the Russian Railways (RZD) to all stations of the republic. Writes about it RBC with reference to fax message Directorates of the Council for Railway Transport of the CIS Member Countries (TSZHT).

The ban on transportation will be in effect from June 14 to July 14, it is introduced at the request of KTZ on June 8. No other details are given in the document.

Former agency Reuters Refinitiv reported, citing industry sources and data provider, that Kazakhstan increased oil exports bypassing Russia in the first quarter of 2023.

In April, Kommersant reported that in order to increase oil supplies bypassing Russia through Azerbaijan, the Kazakh state shipping company Kazmortransflot was going to buy two oil tankers with a deadweight of 8,000 tons.