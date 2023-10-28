Astana – The death toll from the fire that broke out today in the Kostenko mine rises to at least 28, in the Karaganda region, Kazakhstan. Another 20 miners would still be underground. The fire was presumably caused by a methane gas explosion.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and also decided to end investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the company that manages the works in the mine. A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched by the authorities.