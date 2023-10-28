Saturday, October 28, 2023
Kazakhstan | At least 11 died in the mine fire

October 28, 2023
Some of the miners are still missing from the fire.

At least Eleven people have died in a fire at steel giant Arcelor Mittal’s Kostenko mine in Kazakhstan, local authorities confirmed on Saturday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The regional authorities said that at least 18 other people were also injured in the fire and have been taken to hospital.

There were 252 workers in the mine when the fire broke out. Some of the workers who were in the mine when the fire broke out are still being searched for.

The company said in its first announcementthat the likely cause of the fire would be an explosion caused by methane gas.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Žomart Tokajev according to the Reuters news agency, on Saturday demanded his government to end the “investment cooperation” with Arcelor Mittal.

