Kazakhstan’s depository asks owners of Russian securities to withdraw them from the country

Owners of Russian securities should withdraw them from the nominal holding of the Central Securities Depository in Kazakhstan before August 1. The request, sent to Kazakh brokers, reports RBC.

The publication notes that the receipt of the mailing with a recommendation from the Kazakh depository was confirmed by several sources on the market, and its text and the specified timeframe directly refer to the US sanctions imposed on June 12 against the Moscow Exchange and its structures, including the National Settlement Depository (NSD).

The license of the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to complete transactions with NSD is valid until August 13, and the Kazakhstani depository needs time to execute applications.

The article notes that buying Russian financial instruments (international alphanumeric identification code of a security with the prefix RU) at a discount using foreign infrastructure has been a popular investment idea since 2022.

However, from August 1, “the possibility of executing orders on these financial instruments will be considered taking into account the specifics of possible restrictions,” the Central Depository states.

Experts suggested that the Kazakh structure was following the recommendation of the European depository Euroclear, with which it has a bridge. It is possible that Euroclear sent similar requirements to other countries where Russian securities may be held.

Kira Vinokurova, a partner at the Pen & Paper law firm, suggested that if the brokers do not comply with the depository’s request, the Russian securities will be effectively frozen in its accounts. According to her, US sanctions are not mandatory for Kazakhstan to comply with, but most likely it did not want to incur discontent and tried to avoid the consequences.

The exact volume of Russian securities stored in Kazakhstan is unknown. However, according to Bloomberg estimates, from March to December 1, 2022, Kazakh brokers conducted transactions with Russian federal loan bonds (OFZ) worth $1.4 billion. In its annual report, the Central Depository reported an 18-fold increase in the volume of transactions to enter bonds into nominal holding, to $18.6 billion. At the same time, this situation was directly linked to the arrival of a large number of OFZs.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the republic’s trade turnover with the United States in 2023 increased by 30 percent, to a record $4.1 billion.