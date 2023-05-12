The head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Baimagambetov said about the problems due to sanctions against Russia

The head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Akylzhan Baimagambetov, said that the authorities of the republic are trying to avoid situations in which Russia would use the country as a tool to circumvent the sanctions of the European Union (EU) and the United States, but this does not make it any less of a problem. Writes about it Orda.kz.

According to Baimagambetov, there is no year-on-year growth in exports to Russia in 2022 compared to 2021, but Kazakh producers face risks of falling under secondary sanctions. According to him, the government is trying to stop the sanctions trade, in particular, the export of dual-use goods through the territory of Kazakhstan to the territory of Russia.

“We are trying to maintain a neutral position towards Russia. Nevertheless, Russia is our largest trading partner. Therefore, we are trying to use a balanced approach here, because sanctions against Russia also create problems for us, ”said the head of the Kazakh National Bank.

Earlier, the head of the association “Gruzavtotrans” Vladimir Matyagin said that Russian cargo carriers began to complain about the difficulties that they have recently encountered on the border with Kazakhstan in the supply of products through parallel imports.

In April, Kazakhstan introduced the mandatory issuance of accompanying invoices for goods in trade with the EAEU countries, including Russia. Officially, this decision was explained by the desire to make the passage of goods across the border more transparent, however, experts, citing sources in the country’s leadership, indicated that measures were taken to combat parallel imports.

In late April, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Elizabeth Rosenberg at a round table in Astana warned the republic’s companies and banks about the threat of secondary sanctions if they help circumvent Western restrictive measures. In turn, the chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan, Madina Abylkassymova, stressed that Astana is working to ensure compliance with sanctions, and companies have significantly increased inspections.