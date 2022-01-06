Attacks on government buildings, airports, and important infrastructure in Kazakhstan indicate that the actions of the conspirators were planned. This is stated in the information note of the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN, writes TASS.

The document provides information on the situation in the country and the measures that the authorities are taking to stabilize the situation. The text notes that protests and rallies cannot justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.

The riots in Kazakhstani cities have been going on for several days. The protests began on January 2 due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament.