Kazakhstan | An explosion in a coal mine killed five people

Kazakhstan At least five people died in a methane explosion in a coal mine in the central part of the country on Thursday. Four people were injured, officials said, according to news agency AFP.

“The sudden release of gas during the drilling of a drainage well led to the death of five workers,” said a spokesman for the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Ruslan Imankulov for AFP.

According to Imanukov, four people were taken to the hospital and 106 were evacuated.

The mine is located in the Karaganda region, which is rich in natural resources. According to the governor of the region, the cause of the accident was a methane explosion.

Kazakhstan the board’s committee has started an investigation into possible violations of safety rules.

President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Žomart Tokaev expressed its “condolences to the families and friends of the deceased workers” and wished “a speedy recovery to the injured” in its statement.

Mining accidents are common in the countries of the former Soviet Union, because the mines are in poor condition and safety is lax.