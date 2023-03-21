“Our country has successfully collaborated with Italy under the government of Mario Draghi and continues to expand relations under the government of Giorgia Meloni”. This was stated by the Kazakh ambassador to Italy, Yerbolat Sembayev, in an interview with Adnkronos in which he underlined how Italy is Kazakhstan’s first trading partner in Europe and the third in the world after Russia and China, with a share of over 11.1% of Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover in 2022 (9.5% in 2021).

“Last year we celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations. In this period, relations between our countries have reached a very high level, both politically and economically. Our countries also cooperate successfully in the field of multilateral structures”, continues Sembayev, underlining the sectors of cooperation between Italy and Kazakhstan, starting with energy.

“Over 90% of the commercial turnover between our countries is represented by the export of Kazakh oil, and our main objective for the next few years is to diversify Kazakhstan’s exports to Italy and promote the commercial development of companies companies in the sectors of agriculture, engineering, tourism, light and manufacturing industry”, explains the diplomat, highlighting that “over 250 companies with Italian participation operate successfully in Kazakhstan and since June 2022 the Italian company Neos has opened permanent air links between Milan and Almaty”.

The ambassador then comments on the sending in recent months to Germany of the first load of 20,000 tons of Kazakh oil, with a second load “expected in the near future”. As for alternatives to Russian oil to Europe, “in the future, under certain technical conditions, Kazakhstan could use its hydrocarbon potential to stabilize the situation on world and European markets. Our country could become a ‘buffer market’ ‘ between East and West, South and North,” he says.

Sembayev then spoke of the war in Ukraine, on the day in which official talks were held in the Kremlin between the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. “Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state, which voluntarily gave up its nuclear arsenal at the time and resolutely pursues the peaceful resolution of controversial issues in international relations – he specifies – Our country is in favor of a resolution as speedy as possible of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through negotiations and diplomacy”.

“Russia and Ukraine are historically friends of Kazakhstan. Our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in constant contact with the heads of both states, urging them to sit down at the negotiating table and find a peaceful and diplomatic way to resolve the controversy,” he adds.

The interview is also an opportunity to take stock of the democratization process in Kazakhstan, where elections were held on 19 March for the renewal of the Majilis, the lower house of Parliament, and of the Maslikhats, the third electoral appointment after the referendum constitution in June and the presidential elections in November.

Last Sunday’s elections were won by the Amanat party (53.90% of the votes), while the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl (10.9%), Respublica (8 .6%), Ak Zhol (8.4%), the People’s Party of Kazakhstan (6.8%) and the National Social Democratic Party (5.2%).

“Today Kazakhstan is going through an unprecedented phase of political and economic reforms. Tokayev’s political reform program opens a new phase of development and lays the foundations for the creation of a ‘new and just Kazakhstan’. These reforms aim at modernization and consistent democratization of our country”, says the ambassador.

“The Kazakh people perceive the changes taking place in the country positively”, continues Sembayev, recalling how last June 5, on the occasion of the national referendum, the projects to amend the Constitution were passed by a large majority (over 77% yes). “This indicates that the vast majority of the Kazakh population supports the current course of reforms.”

From the speech to the nation in which Tokayev proposed “a program of radical political reforms”, delivered in March 2022 in the wake of popular riots which were also put down with the intervention of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, “the conditions have been created for a real competition between the parties – concludes the ambassador – All these transformations testify that Kazakhstan has entered a new era of its development. Today there are not many countries in the world that are undertaking such a massive transformation”.