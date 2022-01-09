164 people lost their lives in Kazakhstan during last week’s violence. More than 2,200 injured them. This was announced by the Kazakh Ministry of Health. In Almaty alone, where the greatest violence was recorded, 103 people lost their lives according to official data.

Read also

More than five thousand people were arrested during the riots in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Interior announced, specifying that 5,135 arrests were made and now the judicial authorities will examine the accusations.

Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev also explained to the state broadcaster Khabar 24 that in addition to the shopping center, banks and about 400 cars, mostly from the police, were destroyed. In addition, 16 security members were killed, while around 1,300 policemen, soldiers and other officers were injured in the clashes according to the interior ministry.