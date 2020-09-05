The presenter of the Kazakhstani TV channel Atameken Business made an embarrassing reservation when discussing the Navalny case with an expert on the air. On this noticed Telegram channel “Pool # 3”.

“Will the sanctions against Russia, which are now looming against the background of poisoning of anal … Navalny, ricochet on our economy?” Asked the journalist.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in a hospital in Omsk, on August 22, the blogger was transported to Germany. On September 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the data from military toxicologists’ studies did not raise doubts that the oppositionist had been poisoned with the poison of the Novichok group.