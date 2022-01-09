Home page politics

Heavily armed police arrest a man in Almaty, where serious unrest has broken out again. © Vasily Krestyaninov / AP / dpa

The serious unrest in Kazakhstan continues. More than 100 people are said to have been killed in the clashes. President Tokayev is using the situation to expand power. News ticker

The serious unrest in Kazakhstan * due to rising oil prices continues.

President Kassym-Schomart Tokayev is using the situation to expand power (see first report).

More than 100 people are said to have been killed in connection with the protests (see update from January 9th, 12.30 p.m.).

Update from January 9th, 12.30 p.m .: According to official figures, 164 people were killed in the serious unrest in Kazakhstan. The state television informed about this on Sunday (January 9th) and referred to information from the Ministry of Health. In addition, more than 2,200 people are said to have been injured in the past few days. Around 1,100 people were injured, particularly in the city of Almaty in southeastern Kazakhstan, which was hit by the protests.

According to the Ministry of Health, 719 patients were treated in hospitals on Sunday. The condition of 83 people was described as “serious”. However, the authorities did not provide details of the nature of the injuries. President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev issued an order to shoot on Friday (January 7th). Specific figures on civilians killed were not given.

The authorities had recently spoken of a total of more than 40 people killed, including security forces. The figures given by the authorities have fluctuated greatly in the past few days. There are few independent reports on the dead and injured.

Serious unrest in Kazakhstan: more than 100 dead and 5,000 arrests

First report from January 9th, 12.00 p.m .: Only Sultan – For days there have been violent riots in Central Asian Kazakhstan, in the course of which the head of state Tokayev asked a military alliance led by Russia for help. At the same time as the protests, Tokayev has over the past few days restructured the power apparatus and filled central posts with his followers.

So far, over 5,000 people have been arrested across the country. On Sunday morning (January 9th), the Ministry of the Interior of the authoritarian-led ex-Soviet republic in the capital Nur Sultans announced that “5,135 people have so far been arrested in all of Kazakhstan”. Investigations into various offenses have been launched against the arrested. Among the detainees are high-ranking officials such as the former head of the secret service Karim Massimov. The long-standing trust of the former President Nursultan Nazarbayev is being blamed for high treason.

President Tokayev is using the moment to secure and expand power

Other followers of the former President Nazarbayev, who continued to influence politics in Kazakhstan in the background, were also removed from key positions in the power apparatus. President Tokayev appears to have used the unrest to expand his influence and consolidate his position. Right at the beginning of the protests he dismissed the government under Asqar Mamin, who is also a follower of Nazarbayev. The deputy secretary of the Security Council was also dismissed and Torkayev placed himself at the head of a powerful body, ousting Nazarbayev. He had his spokesman explain that he was behind President Tokayev and that everyone should do the same.

The interior authorities announced that 16 members of the security forces had been killed during the previous riots. Around 1,300 police officers, soldiers and other security forces were injured in the clashes. Most recently, the authorities had named a number of 40 people killed – including security forces. The more than 5,000 detainees are accused of destroying more than 100 shopping centers or bank buildings, the incumbent Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev told the TV broadcaster Chabar 24. In addition, 400 vehicles are said to have been destroyed during the riots.

Serious unrest in cities: Basic food supplies in other regions secured

While the metropolis of Amaty in southeastern Kazakhstan and the city of Taldykorgan in particular are still affected by serious unrest, the situation in other parts of the country seems to have calmed down. The authorities tried to ensure this, among other things, by securing the supply of remote regions with basic foodstuffs. This was announced by the Tass agency, based on information from the Ministry of Commerce. The Ministry of Energy announced that the supply of fuel and liquid gas had also started.

On Friday (January 7), President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev ordered the police and army to shoot protesters "without warning". He called them "terrorists" and "bandits". In the face of this instruction, it was feared that numerous civilian casualties could result. The starting point for the riots was the rise in fuel prices at petrol stations, against which there were peaceful demonstrations in many places. Some of these demonstrations turned into violent protests against the government. Prime Minister Tokayev declared a state of emergency. A military alliance led by Russia is currently in the country.