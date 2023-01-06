Employees of the Department for Emergency Situations of the East Kazakhstan Region (EKR) of Kazakhstan rescued 12 Russian citizens from a snow drift, stuck on a highway in a snowstorm. About this on Friday, January 6, reported in the department’s press office.

The incident took place in Shemonaikha district. A group of 12 people got stuck on the highway of republican significance “Ust-Kamenogorsk – Shemonaikha – the border of the Russian Federation.”

Rescuers got to the Russians in trouble on a highly passable TREKOL car.

“12 citizens of the Russian Federation were evacuated from the danger zone, including two children. People were accommodated in a hotel in the city of Shemonaikha, where food and heating were organized by local executive bodies,” the department noted.

Snow storms have been going on in Kazakhstan for several days. According to information Sputnik Kazakhstan, due to bad weather, more than 125 sections of roads were closed, as a result of which traffic jams of about 600 vehicles formed at checkpoints. On January 4 alone, rescuers evacuated 691 people, including 137 children.

Earlier, on December 27, it became known that the number of victims of a snow storm in the United States reached 63 people. Most people died in the city of Buffalo, New York, and its environs. According to local media, the number of victims due to the ongoing bad weather can only increase.

Moreover, due to the storm in the United States, almost 20 thousand flights were canceled or delayed.