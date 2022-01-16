Deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Azat Peruashev expressed confidence that the situation in the republic would stabilize in the near future. In a conversation with a correspondent of the radio station “Moscow Speaks”, he also reacted to rumors about the death of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“I have no information on this. I dare to assure you that our society, our people will cope with this problem, with the situation in which we find ourselves today, ”Peruashev answered the correspondent’s question.

The deputy also urged not to worry about the state of affairs in the republic and assured that everything would be fine in Kazakhstan.

On January 15, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, suggested that Nazarbayev had died long ago and was buried. The politician was prompted to this idea by the fact that the former head of Kazakhstan did not appear in public for a long time.

A similar opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru was expressed by political scientist, head of the Political Expert Group Konstantin Kalachev. He considered that Nazarbayev’s silence amid the crisis in the country suggests that the former president is either dead or incapacitated.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2, 2022 due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, new elections and consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev. The protest escalated into the seizure of government buildings and looting. During the riots, 225 people were killed, including 19 police and military personnel.