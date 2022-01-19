The lower house of the Kazakh parliament (Majilis) approved amendments to several constitutional laws to remove first President Nursultan Nazarbayev from his posts as chairman of the Security Council and the Assembly of Peoples of Kazakhstan (ANC). This is reported RIA News with reference to the deputy Kanat Nurov.

According to him, Elbasy (in Kazakh “head of state” or “leader of the nation” – approx. “Tapes.ru”) decided to take such a step himself, which he announced the day before, during a video message to the nation, and the parliament only consolidated the rejection of these privileges. “Your humble servant participated in this historic decision of the Majilis,” Nurov said.

He explained that the former head of state would be deprived of some of his powers as soon as the relevant changes were approved by the upper house of parliament (the Senate) and the incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “Now the chairmanship of the APK and the Security Council rightfully belongs to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – by position, and not by personality,” the deputy said.

Related materials:

Nazarbayev has not appeared in public or made any statements about the situation in the country since December 28, 2021. Against the backdrop of the riots that swept the country in early January, there were suggestions that the ex-president went abroad with his daughters.

However, on Tuesday, January 18, he recorded a video message to the nation, saying that he is on a well-deserved rest, approves of the actions of his successor in the fight against riots, and also voluntarily relinquishes part of his lifetime powers.