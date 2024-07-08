Kazakhstan bans civil servants and military personnel from gambling

In Kazakhstan, officials and military personnel have been banned from gambling or betting. The corresponding law was signed by the President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reports Tengrinews portal.

It is noted that the document also provides for a corresponding ban for employees of special and law enforcement agencies and heads of budgetary organizations. For its violation, they will face dismissal. In addition, the law prohibits participation in gambling for persons included in the Unified Register of Debtors.

In early June, the Majilis (lower house of parliament) of Kazakhstan adopted a bill banning gambling and betting for officials, security officials and military personnel. As MP Yelnur Beisenbayev explained, violation of the restrictions stipulated by the document will result in dismissal without warning.