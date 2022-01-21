The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan considered the resolution of the European Parliament on the situation with protests in the country to be biased and based on biased conclusions. This is reported TASS.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan states that the adopted resolution of the European Parliament on the situation in our country is biased and based on biased conclusions and data,” the ministry stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it considers it unacceptable to accept such documents before the results of the official investigation are announced. The ministry added that the lack of an objective assessment of the “tragic January events” in Kazakhstan is a matter of concern.

Earlier it became known that the European Parliament intends to call on the authorities of the association countries to an international investigation into the events in Kazakhstan for violations of human rights. The European body believes that during the peaceful protests in Kazakhstan, local officials committed a number of serious violations that led to the introduction of Russian troops. The EP also planned to impose sanctions against a number of officials and launch an investigation into disappearances, reports of torture, illegal detentions and other violations.

On January 2, mass protests began in Kazakhstan due to a sharp increase in gas prices for cars. Soon, economic demands were replaced by political ones, and the rallies turned into riots. Buildings where government offices are located were set on fire in several cities. The army was sent to quell the riots. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the protesters terrorists and turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help. The peacekeepers took under the protection of large infrastructure facilities.